Head to Head Comparison: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Draganfly has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nutanix 0 6 13 0 2.68

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Draganfly and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Draganfly presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 114.61%. Nutanix has a consensus target price of $75.13, suggesting a potential upside of 56.89%. Given Draganfly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Draganfly is more favorable than Nutanix.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly -243.20% -71.81% -58.36% Nutanix 8.43% -32.95% 7.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and Nutanix”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $4.79 million 8.28 -$10.13 million ($1.85) -3.95 Nutanix $2.54 billion 5.07 $188.37 million $0.75 63.85

Nutanix has higher revenue and earnings than Draganfly. Draganfly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nutanix beats Draganfly on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. It also operates a health/telehealth platform that is a set of technologies that remotely detect various biometrics, such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure. In addition, the company provides sanitary spraying services to indoor and outdoor public gathering spaces, including sport stadiums and fields, and custom engineering, training, consulting, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.