Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $49.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.8065.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after buying an additional 491,002 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,793,000 after buying an additional 171,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

