JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Stock Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.