Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKE. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in Buckle by 3,732.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 671,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 653,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after buying an additional 126,331 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 432,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after buying an additional 116,833 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $3,850,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Buckle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 16.13%.The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 248.0%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

