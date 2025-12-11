Invesco Ltd. Acquires 135,674 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,674 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.27% of WillScot worth $63,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in WillScot in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in WillScot by 69.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in WillScot by 338.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $21.57 on Thursday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. WillScot had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

