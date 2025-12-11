Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,264 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of Jackson Financial worth $63,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 3.0%

JXN opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1,162.00) million for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

