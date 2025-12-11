Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.33% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $64,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 195.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,470.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CALM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keira L. Lombardo acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,241.68. The trade was a 298.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $85.96 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 28.86%.The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

