Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,410,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 957,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.67% of Banc of California worth $76,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 22.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Banc of California Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of BANC stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 11.49%.The company had revenue of $315.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.