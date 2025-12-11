Invesco Ltd. Sells 46,239 Shares of Fortis $FTS

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,239 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.26% of Fortis worth $61,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fortis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fortis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 794,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $16,215,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. Fortis has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Fortis had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTS. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

