Invesco Ltd. Buys 64,029 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.82% of Powell Industries worth $71,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Powell Industries by 28.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Powell Industries news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $955,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,618. This represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $359.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.81 and a 200 day moving average of $271.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $413.00.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $297.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.85 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

