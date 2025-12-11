Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,549,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,587 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.77% of Huntsman worth $68,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Huntsman by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,717.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Up 5.8%

NYSE:HUN opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.68. Huntsman Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntsman from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.23.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

