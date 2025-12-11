Gregg Honigblum Purchases 8,200 Shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Stock

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) CIO Gregg Honigblum purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive directly owned 201,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,545.42. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sintx Technologies Stock Down 5.2%

Sintx Technologies stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($2.91). Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 775.12% and a negative return on equity of 218.25%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SINT shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sintx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINT. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

Featured Stories

