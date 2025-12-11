Aristotle Balogh Sells 650 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle Balogh sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $78,598.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 187,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,616,393.12. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho set a $156.00 price target on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.