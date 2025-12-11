Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells $55,063.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.63, for a total value of $55,063.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,629.08. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeri Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $568.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $629.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $716.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 179.87, a P/E/G ratio of 125.55 and a beta of 1.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $469.24 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 180.7% in the second quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,399,515,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

