Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,216 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $65,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,231,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.43. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Pilgrim's Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

