Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) CEO Sells $41,000.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,370,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,796.06. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 24th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $40,000.00.
Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 1.3%
NASDAQ:GMGI opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Matrix Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Matrix Group
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Matrix Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.