Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) CEO Sells $41,000.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,370,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,796.06. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $40,000.00.

NASDAQ:GMGI opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMGI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $1.80 price objective on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Matrix Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

