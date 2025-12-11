Robert Nerbonne Purchases 780 Shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Nerbonne bought 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,245.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,452.92. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Middleby Trading Up 9.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Middleby Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.82 and a 12-month high of $182.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.39.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.34. Middleby had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $982.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 target price on Middleby and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Middleby from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middleby
Middleby Company Profile
The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Middleby
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.