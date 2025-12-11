Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK Stake Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.44% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $68,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,299,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,967,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,467,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 177,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,738,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,714.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,720 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK stock opened at $127.47 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.97.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.08, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 11,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,445.28. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth W. Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $660,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,722.95. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.