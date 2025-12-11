Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 311,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of Eagle Materials worth $70,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,822.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 41,894 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $224.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $283.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 19.41%.The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $255.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David E. Rush bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,317.84. This represents a 31.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

