Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,373 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 207.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 161,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,220 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Global-e Online by 184.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 276,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Global-e Online by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,769,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,045,000 after purchasing an additional 308,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,298.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.82%.Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

