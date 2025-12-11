Invesco Ltd. Has $74.30 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.31% of Group 1 Automotive worth $74,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.75.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 2.3%

GPI stock opened at $420.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.53 and a 200-day moving average of $432.55. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.91 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

