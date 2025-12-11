Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Director Sells $49,650.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 990,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,674,984.24. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Monday, December 8th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $46,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $48,225.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $41,750.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $43,675.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.5%

Rocket Companies stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 19.68 and a quick ratio of 19.68. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.