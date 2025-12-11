Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Affirm worth $76,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 41.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Affirm by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Affirm by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $1,067,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 213,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,277,061.14. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,402 shares of company stock valued at $59,819,400. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $70.86 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

