M&T Bank Corp Sells 19,889 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,889 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,307 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,845,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Dynatrace by 25.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,351,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after buying an additional 683,443 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $45.56 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The business had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

In other news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,612.20. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. The trade was a 84.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 39,841 shares of company stock worth $1,881,823 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

