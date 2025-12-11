Invesco Ltd. Acquires 235,148 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Canadian National Railway worth $77,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 354.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 26.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

