Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 3,449 Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $176.09 on Thursday. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.92.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

