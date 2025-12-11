Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 19,980 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. $GCT

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,980 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of GigaCloud Technology worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 53.5% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GCT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $32,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 357,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,739.44. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,792. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $38.35 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.28.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.34. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

