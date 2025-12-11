Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.67% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $79,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,355,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 91,780 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $48,966,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 690,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 90,974 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 11.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.