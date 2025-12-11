Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 23,715 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,839,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,168,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35,561 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $216.42 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.89 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day moving average of $256.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.29 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.95, for a total transaction of $1,536,637.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,693,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,601,101.75. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,537,223 over the last three months. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.