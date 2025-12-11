Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 71,861 Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 100.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 48.52% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GNL. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

