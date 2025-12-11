Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $604,000 in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Exact Sciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 811,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,107,000 after acquiring an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,372,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,407,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $184,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,775. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,858 shares of company stock valued at $695,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. Exact Sciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 32.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

