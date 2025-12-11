EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Shares of 54,750 Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,000. Builders FirstSource makes up about 1.8% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,948,000 after buying an additional 960,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,387,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,809,000 after acquiring an additional 423,891 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 74,681 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $135.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $147.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

BLDR opened at $109.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.51. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $175.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

