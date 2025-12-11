Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 27,402 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,402 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 0.6% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $70,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $835,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $36,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $109.41 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $109.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $175.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.