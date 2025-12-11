Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 435 and last traded at GBX 432.99, with a volume of 45603637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Greatland Gold from GBX 440 to GBX 513 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greatland Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 462.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 383.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 331.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

