Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) shares traded down 6.6% on Thursday. The stock traded as low as GBX 1.07 and last traded at GBX 1.07. 7,785,372 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 2,972,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15.

Sound Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23. The company has a market capitalization of £23.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Sound Energy (LON:SOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX (0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

