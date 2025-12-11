Comparing The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) and ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIM has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Descartes Systems Group and ZIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 0 5 7 1 2.69 ZIM 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus target price of $118.45, suggesting a potential upside of 26.73%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than ZIM.

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and ZIM”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $651.00 million 12.35 $143.27 million $1.77 52.81 ZIM N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than ZIM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of ZIM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and ZIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 22.10% 10.57% 8.97% ZIM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats ZIM on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services. It also offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. In addition, the company provides consulting, implementation, and training services, as well as maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, such as air, ocean, and truck modes; logistics service providers, including third-party logistics providers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers; and distribution-intensive companies, such as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and mobile business service providers through subscription, transactional or perpetual license basis. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About ZIM

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company’s ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

