Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.
Gladstone Investment Trading Up 0.3%
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 94.99% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 322.3% during the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 42,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $23,814,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 38,592.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,232 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Read More
