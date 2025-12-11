Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,836 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $152,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 78.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 590.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $208.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.22. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12-month low of $114.81 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 59.48%.Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

