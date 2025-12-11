OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. New Street Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

In other news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $249,968.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,873.48. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 85.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,788,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 822,845 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 24.0% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,925,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,063,000 after purchasing an additional 758,952 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,705,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,388,000.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

