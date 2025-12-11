Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $85,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $1,733,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $830,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.84, for a total value of $49,413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,893,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,991,472.36. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.42, for a total value of $217,588.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,665.64. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,466 shares of company stock worth $176,407,397. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $662.43 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.20.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

