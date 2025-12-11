CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $64.01 Million Holdings in Aon plc $AON

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $64,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,289,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,569,000 after buying an additional 511,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,507,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,391,000 after purchasing an additional 473,594 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,706,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,715,000 after purchasing an additional 316,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AON by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,163,000 after purchasing an additional 131,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $379.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.56.

AON Stock Down 1.8%

AON stock opened at $340.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 15.96%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

