Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) Receives $17.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $17.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $18.50 price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

In other news, Director Joan Binstock acquired 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,698.88. The trade was a 22.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSDL. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 229.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 213,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MSDL opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.25. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

