Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 and last traded at GBX 0.35. 450,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,054,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40.

Goldstone Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.51.

About Goldstone Resources

GoldStone Resources Limited (AIM: GRL) is a gold exploration and development Company focused on developing the Akrokeri-Homase project in on the highly prospective Ashanti Gold belt in south-western Ghana.

The Company’s flagship asset, the Akrokeri-Homase project, hosts a JORC Code compliant 602,000 oz gold resource at an average grade of 1.77 g/t, concentrated within a 4km zone along the Homase Trend.

