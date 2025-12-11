OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 588.50 and last traded at GBX 578, with a volume of 1321812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 565 to GBX 635 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 564 price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSB Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 621.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 553.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 542.47. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

