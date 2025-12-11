Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Stock Position Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,432,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,130,088 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank makes up approximately 3.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,211,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $91.52.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

