iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,989,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 304,875 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,353,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,090,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $96.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

