New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Materion Corporation $MTRN

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Materion worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Materion by 25.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 387.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.29. Materion Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $135.33.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter. Materion had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Materion’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $97,830.72. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,874.48. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

