New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $876,000 Stake in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Capri by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 37.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,236.36. This represents a 93.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Capri had a negative return on equity of 138.53% and a negative net margin of 29.55%.The company had revenue of $856.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.74 million. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

