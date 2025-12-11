43,046 Shares in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.14% of Greenbrier Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 242,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 535,843 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 655,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 569,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.30%.The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

