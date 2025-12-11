Norges Bank Invests $1.85 Million in Carriage Services, Inc. $CSV

Norges Bank bought a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.26% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 202,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $4,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE CSV opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $668.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading

